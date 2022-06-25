WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 3.81% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

JJG opened at $79.35 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $98.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

