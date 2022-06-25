Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

