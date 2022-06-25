Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.
WELL stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 3,295,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 37.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $227,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
