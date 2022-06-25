Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

WELL stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 3,295,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 38.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 37.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $227,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

