Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,281 shares of company stock worth $10,944,661. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

