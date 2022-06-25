WeWork (NYSE:WE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. WeWork has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

