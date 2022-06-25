Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 65.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

