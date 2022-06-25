WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.39. Approximately 65,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 197,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 569,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.