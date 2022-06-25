WOM Protocol Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $541,028.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

