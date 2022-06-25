WOO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.61 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 54.8% against the dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $220.75 million and $35.61 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,022.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,136,403 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

