Woodcoin Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00017293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and approximately $264,765.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.75 or 0.05651352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00260675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00579265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00075961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00533002 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

