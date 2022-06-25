Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008965 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $125,007.59 and $14.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

