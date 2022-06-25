Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $234.49 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $246.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $234.49 or 0.01107878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,680,304 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

