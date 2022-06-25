X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.67

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and traded as high as $33.04. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 8,199,288 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,819,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,149 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,872,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.