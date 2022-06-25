XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

Shares of XPO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

