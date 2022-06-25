Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $154,442.76 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 75 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $6,477.75.

NYSE XYL opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

