Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $116,070.80 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.69 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Yext by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Yext by 5,377.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Yext by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

