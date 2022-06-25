Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $30,058.88 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $703.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Yext by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 16.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 43.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

