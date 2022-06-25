Yield Protocol Trading Up 6.5% This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $215,452.04 and $86,711.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

