Zano (ZANO) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Zano (ZANO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $43,180.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.49 or 0.99768982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00238840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00083393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00117531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00229777 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,252,824 coins and its circulating supply is 11,223,324 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

