Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00329560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00074736 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.