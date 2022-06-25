ZUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $178.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $178.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014606 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.