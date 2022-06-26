2,194 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.