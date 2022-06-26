8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,350.18

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $144,350.18 and $8,794.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

