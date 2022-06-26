Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

