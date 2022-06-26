Abyss Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170,504.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $170,504.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

