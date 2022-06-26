Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $329.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

