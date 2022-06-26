Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PID. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 256,620 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

