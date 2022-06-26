Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $11.06 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,281 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,885,000.

DFAU opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

