Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 198,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

