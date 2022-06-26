Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

