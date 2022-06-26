Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACET. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Adicet Bio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

