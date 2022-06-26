Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.