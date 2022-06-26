Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.79.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.