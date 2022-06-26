Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

