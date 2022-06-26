Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
AEZS stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.65. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
