Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

