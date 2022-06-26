Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

