Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s stock opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.85 and a 52 week high of $299.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

