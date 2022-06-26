AllSafe Price Tops $0.0038 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $35,105.54 and $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

