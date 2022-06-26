Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $53.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.