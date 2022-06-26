Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.