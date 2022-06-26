AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Increased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after purchasing an additional 143,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.85. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock worth $910,983,170 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

