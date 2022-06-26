AMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.74 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $215,201.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

