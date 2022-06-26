Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

