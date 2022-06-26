Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Target Price at C$42.67

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$32.97 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

