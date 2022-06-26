Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,468 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

BMY stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

