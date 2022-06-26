Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,937 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

