Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,314 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.70.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

