Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $60.49 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $60,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

