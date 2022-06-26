Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,762 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $72.31 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $833.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

