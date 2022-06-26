Arqma (ARQ) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $102,804.29 and $239.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,428.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.16 or 0.05778182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00273792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00593711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.00536070 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,750,296 coins and its circulating supply is 13,705,752 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

